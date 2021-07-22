24 Hour Availability

Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
We are a mobile notary service that provide our customers with professionalism and convenience. We offer an array of services to include:
We provide services for all of Southwest Georgia. Our primary service areas are Americus, Smithville, Plains, Leslie, and Preston.
**Listed prices include travel fees for primary service areas only. If you are located outside of the listed areas an additional fee may be required**
Please feel free to send us a message if none of the available times work for you. We provide services outside of normal business hours for an additional fee.
Sign up to hear from us.
Please contact us directly with any questions, comments, or scheduling inquiries you may have.
Edwards Notary Shop LLC
Copyright © 2021 Edwards Notary Shop LLC - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.